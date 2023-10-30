DGB Financial Group Q3 net income down 7.7 pct to 120.3 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- DGB Financial Group on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 120.3 billion won (US$89.1 million), down 7.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 11 percent on-year to 158.3 billion won. Sales decreased 12.6 percent to 1.86 trillion won.

The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 121.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

