The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

Gov't proposes bill on introduction of life sentence without parole

SEOUL -- The Cabinet on Monday proposed a bill introducing life sentences without the possibility of parole, a response to a series of heinous crimes in South Korea, such as recent back-to-back stabbing rampages.

The revision to the Criminal Act was approved in a Cabinet meeting and will be submitted to the National Assembly for a review, the justice ministry said.



-----------------

(LEAD) Gov't to complete vaccination of cattle by Nov. 10 to contain lumpy skin disease

SEOUL -- The government plans to complete nationwide inoculations of cattle by Nov. 10, officials said Monday, as health authorities were struggling to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD).

South Korea has distributed vaccines for 2.43 million cattle so far, with an additional batch of 2.1 million doses set to arrive here Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said.



-----------------

U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China

SEOUL -- The U.N. deputy high commissioner for human rights called on countries Monday to uphold the principle of non-refoulement in thinly veiled diplomatic pressure on China not to repatriate North Korean defectors to their communist homeland.

Nada al-Nashif shared the view during her meeting with Kang Jong-suk, the South Korean official in charge of human rights and humanitarian affairs at the unification ministry, according to the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.



-----------------

Yoon to meet with opposition leader, other dignitaries ahead of parliamentary budget speech

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to meet with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung and other dignitaries ahead of Yoon's budget speech at the National Assembly this week in what could lead to the first conversation between the two since Yoon came into office.

Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), decided to attend a meeting that Yoon plans to hold with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties as well as other dignitaries, such as the Supreme Court chief justice, ahead of his budget speech set for Tuesday, according to Rep. Kwon Chil-seung, the DP's chief spokesperson.



-----------------

David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul

SEOUL -- British artist David Hockney's artworks are back in Seoul. This time, they are in an interactive art form, in which the artist himself gives a first-person narrative on his artmaking backed by an emotive score.

The 50-minute immersive art show, "Bigger & Closer (Not Smaller & Further Away)," is brought to Seoul by Lightroom, a joint venture between 59 Productions and the London Theatre Company, in its first foray into another country, in collaboration with the Etnah Company in Seoul. Lightroom opened its first venue in London in February.



-----------------

Number of foreign visitors to S. Korea tops 1 mln for 3rd consecutive month in Sept.

SEOUL -- The number of foreign visitors to South Korea stayed above 1 million for the third consecutive month in September, data showed Monday.

Last month, around 1.1 million foreign nationals came to Korea, up 225.2 percent from a year ago, according to the data by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO).



-----------------

Seoul shares inch up on bargain hunting ahead of Fed meeting

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed slightly higher Monday as investors scooped up bargains ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week, analysts said. The local currency closed higher against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 7.74 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 2,310.55.

(END)