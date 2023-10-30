Vice FM discusses supply chain cooperation with senior German official
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Oh Young-ju discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in global supply chains and climate change in a luncheon meeting with a senior German official Monday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
In the luncheon with Udo Philipp, state secretary for Germany's ministry of economic affairs and climate action, Oh expressed hope for the two countries to continue working together to build a stable and resilient global supply chain, the ministry said.
Philipp, in response, said Germany is working to ease its supply chain dependency on certain countries, and suggested Germany and South Korea continue close communication to maintain the rules-based order in the international trade.
Oh also asked for Germany's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan, saying it will be a venue to explore solutions to pressing challenges the world faces today, including climate change and inequality, according to the ministry.
