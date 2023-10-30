G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- G-Dragon of K-pop boy group BIGBANG once again denied his drug use suspicions Monday and said he will voluntarily appear before police for investigation into the case.
The rapper-singer appointed a lawyer and submitted a letter of intent to voluntarily attend the drug crime investigation division of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul, earlier in the day, the lawyer, Kim Soo-hyun, said in a statement.
Kim said G-Dragon showed his desire to actively cooperate with the investigation while repeatedly denying allegations that he used illegal narcotics in the letter.
"G-Dragon has informed the police that he will voluntarily submit all materials necessary for the investigation and actively participate in hair and urine sample tests in order to resolve his grievances as soon as possible," the lawyer said, adding the singer is currently coordinating his voluntary appearance schedule.
The police have been looking into the case since they booked the 35-year-old star on charges of breaching the Narcotics Control Act on Wednesday. He was banned from leaving the country two days later. He has denied the suspicions and pledged to cooperate with the police investigation.
In 2011, he was probed for drug suspicions after he admitted to smoking marijuana but said he was unaware of the substance he had consumed. Prosecutors then dropped the case.
