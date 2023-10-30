Korea's national pension fund logs over 10 pct return through October

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state pension fund registered some 10 percent yield through October on the back of good performance in its investments in local and overseas stocks, its operator said Monday.

The National Pension Service (NPS) said the national pension fund logged a 10.27 percent return in the January-October period, with the value of its assets under management reaching 997.38 trillion won(US$739 billion) as of end-October.

Last year, the pension fund logged its worst return at minus 8.28 percent amid jitters in the global markets and tightening modes in major economies.

This year, the pension fund got a boost from a rebound in the global market and favorable currency rates, according to the operator.

The fund booked a 17.25 percent return in its investment in local stocks and a 20.15 percent yield in overseas stocks.

The NPS also logged a 6.85 percent return from its investment in local bonds and earned a 6.37 percent yield on its investment in alternative assets, such as real estate.

The NPS saw its investment returns reach 10.77 percent in 2020 and 10.86 percent in 2021.



