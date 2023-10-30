(LEAD) Dinos beat Wiz to begin KBO postseason series behind Fedde's excellent start

(ATTN: ADDS details, comments, photos)

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Starter Erick Fedde twirled six outstanding innings and the bats produced timely hits, as the NC Dinos defeated the KT Wiz 9-5 to open their South Korean baseball postseason series Monday.

Fedde struck out 12 batters, and the Dinos scored in each of the first four innings to take Game 1 of the best-of-five second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul.



In 32 previous editions of the second round played in the best-of-five format, teams that claimed Game 1 went on to take the series on 27 occasions, or about 78 percent of the time.

Game 2 is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, back at KT Wiz Park.

Fedde, who won the regular season Triple Crown with 20 wins, 209 strikeouts and a 2.00 ERA, set a record for the most strikeouts in the second round with his dozen punchouts. The only blemish against him was a third-inning home run by Moon Sang-chul.

The opportunistic Dinos chased Wiz starter William Cuevas with no out in the fourth inning. They scored their nine runs on 13 hits. This was the third time in five postseason games that the Dinos reached double figures in hits.

Three Dinos hitters recorded three hits apiece. One of those three, Kwon Hui-dong, also knocked in a team-high three RBIs.

A ninth-inning grand slam by Bae Jung-dae made the final score more respectable for the Wiz.



Dinos manager Kang In-kwon said Fedde lived up to his name as the staff ace.

"He pitched as well as we expected him to," Kang said. "And we were able to capitalize on scoring chances and put some big numbers early."

Wiz skipper Lee Kang-chul said his team gave up too many runs too early and never recovered.

"They grabbed the early momentum, and we never got it back," Lee said. "At least we started making some good contact in later innings, so that's a small positive we take away from this game."

For the fourth consecutive postseason game, the Dinos scored the first run.

They opened the game with a single and a double off starter William Cuevas. Cleanup Jason Martin drove in the opening run with a sacrifice fly to left.

Oh Young-soo then led off the top of the second inning with a solo home run to left field, his first career postseason dinger.

The Dinos tacked on a couple more runs in the third.

Wiz third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun dropped a routine pop fly by Park Min-woo. Park Kun-woo followed that up with a double down the left field line, and the speedy Park Min-woo scored from first to put the Dinos ahead 3-0.



Park Kun-woo moved to third on a groundout, and Kwon Hui-dong poked a single to shallow right field to cash in Park for a 4-0 lead.

Showing no ill effects after taking a batted ball to his right forearm two weeks ago, Fedde sat down the first six batters in order.

The Wiz got a run back in the bottom third on Moon's home run, but Cuevas failed to keep his team in the game.

He pitched himself into trouble in the top fourth. After issuing a leadoff walk, Cuevas fielded a sacrifice bunt attempt cleanly but bounced a throw past second base and into center field, putting two runners aboard.

With Son Ah-seop at the plate, Cuevas threw a wild pitch that advanced the runners to second and third.

Son made Cuevas pay with a single to right that cashed in a run, restoring a four-run cushion for the Dinos at 5-1. That hit chased Cuevas from the game.



Reliever Um Sang-back walked Park Min-woo to load the bases. Then Park Kun-woo's sacrifice fly made it 6-1 for the Dinos.

Kwon Hui-dong then landed a big blow with a two-run triple for an 8-1 Dinos lead. Center fielder Bae Jung-dae appeared to have a bead on the ball but had it go off his glove near the warning track.

Fedde kept shoving on the mound, striking out three batters in the heart of the Wiz lineup in order in the bottom fourth.

He struck out two more in the fifth and another two in the sixth for the record.



With Fedde gone after six frames, the Wiz tried to rally in the seventh against reliever Kim Young-kyu. But Bae Jung-dae grounded into an inning-ending, rally-killing double play that inning after the Wiz put two runners on.

After another Wiz double play wiped out a potential rally in the bottom eighth, the Dinos added a run in the top ninth for good measure.

Bae Jung-dae smoked a grand slam with two outs in the bottom ninth, but it was way too little, too late for the Wiz.



