U.S. stresses opposition to any arms provision to Hamas amid claimed use of N. Korean weapons

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States opposes any country supplying Hamas with anything that the militant group can use for "terrorist activities," the State Department said Monday, amid a report that Hamas has been using North Korean weapons in its war against Israel.

Last week, the Voice of America cited Israeli Ambassador to South Korea Akiva Tor as saying that Israeli authorities know that North Korean-made weapons are in use by Hamas.

"Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization and we oppose anyone providing them with anything they can use to carry out their terrorist activities," Matthew Miller, the department's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.



Matthew Miller, State Department spokesperson, speaks during a press briefing at the department in Washington on Oct. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, Miller highlighted the increase in the flow of humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip as Washington is stepping up diplomacy to minimize civilian damage in the escalating war in the Middle East.

On Sunday, 45 trucks carrying food, water and other humanitarian aid moved into Gaza, marking the highest single-day shipment since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, Miller said. That brought the total number of trucks to Gaza to 150.

"We aim to surpass that number today, tomorrow and beyond," he said. "We recognize the needs are immense and we want to see sustained daily deliveries of food, water and medical supplies into Gaza."

