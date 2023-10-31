Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:06 October 31, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Welfare budget rises only 12 pct in overall gov't budget for 2024 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Small businesses struggling to pay bank loans due to high rates (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon says small businesses pay debt like 'servants of banks' amid high rates (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon says 'concrete wall' between high-ranking officials and people should be broken down (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon vows to complete reform of state pension fund (Segye Times)
-- Ruling People Power Party seeks to incorporate Gimpo city into Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party seeks to incorporate Gimpo, Guri, Hanam, Gwangmyeong into Seoul ahead of general election next year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party seeks to incorporate Gimpo into Seoul (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party seeks to incorporate Gimpo into Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Asiana board reaches no decision on sale of cargo business division (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party seeks to incorporate Gimpo into Seoul (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon rejects DP criticism of government's 'vague' pension reform plan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Low birth rate drives rise in number of working women in 30s (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to establish roadmap for Mars exploration (Korea Times)
(END)

