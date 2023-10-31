SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 31.



Korean-language dailies

-- Welfare budget rises only 12 pct in overall gov't budget for 2024 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Small businesses struggling to pay bank loans due to high rates (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon says small businesses pay debt like 'servants of banks' amid high rates (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon says 'concrete wall' between high-ranking officials and people should be broken down (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon vows to complete reform of state pension fund (Segye Times)

-- Ruling People Power Party seeks to incorporate Gimpo city into Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party seeks to incorporate Gimpo, Guri, Hanam, Gwangmyeong into Seoul ahead of general election next year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party seeks to incorporate Gimpo into Seoul (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party seeks to incorporate Gimpo into Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Asiana board reaches no decision on sale of cargo business division (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party seeks to incorporate Gimpo into Seoul (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon rejects DP criticism of government's 'vague' pension reform plan (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Low birth rate drives rise in number of working women in 30s (Korea Herald)

-- Korea to establish roadmap for Mars exploration (Korea Times)

(END)