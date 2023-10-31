Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Amorepacific Group Q3 net income up 29.1 pct to 41.7 bln won

All News 07:47 October 31, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 41.7 billion won (US$30.9 million), up 29.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 12.7 percent on-year to 28.8 billion won. Revenue decreased 5.7 percent to 963.3 billion won.
(END)

