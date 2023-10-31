Industrial output rises 1.1 pct in September on chip recovery
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output rose for the second consecutive month in September on the back of the turnaround in the semiconductor sector, data showed Tuesday.
Industrial output advanced 1.1 percent on-month last month following a 2 percent on-month gain in August, according to Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, industrial output rose 2.8 percent.
September's growth was led by the chip industry, which logged a 12.9 percent on-month gain, the data showed.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, inched up 0.2 percent on-month, ending two months of a losing run.
Facility investment also climbed 8.7 percent, compared with a 4 percent rise a month earlier, according to the data.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
