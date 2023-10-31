G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- G-Dragon of K-pop group BIGBANG will voluntarily appear before police for questioning over drug use suspicions next week, his lawyer said Tuesday.
"This is for a swift and fair investigation," Kim Su-hyeon, the lawyer, said in a statement, announcing that the rapper-singer will appear for questioning Monday.
G-Dragon is suspected of using illegal drugs in violation of the Narcotics Control Act but has denied the suspicions.
The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked him last week for an investigation and banned him from leaving the country.
The statement came one day after the 35-year-old, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, announced his intention to show up for an investigation.
The lawyer also asked the media to act responsibly to prevent false information about him from spreading and causing irreversible damage to the K-pop star.
She warned of the strongest possible measures against false or defamatory reports.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
