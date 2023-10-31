(LEAD) G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use

(ATTN: UPDATES with comments from police, summons of Lee Sun-kyun)

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- G-Dragon of K-pop group BIGBANG will voluntarily appear before police for questioning over drug use suspicions next week, his lawyer said Tuesday.

"This is for a swift and fair investigation," Kim Su-hyeon, the lawyer, said in a statement, announcing that the rapper-singer will appear for questioning Monday.

G-Dragon is suspected of using illegal drugs in violation of the Narcotics Control Act but has denied the suspicions.

The police on Tuesday said they have arranged the date with the singer, adding they will conduct an instant drug test on him to examine whether he took any drugs.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked him last week for an investigation and banned him from leaving the country.

The statement came one day after the 35-year-old, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, announced his intention to show up for an investigation.

The lawyer also asked the media to act responsibly to prevent false information about him from spreading and causing irreversible damage to the K-pop star.

She warned of the strongest possible measures against false or defamatory reports.



Meanwhile, the police also summoned actor Lee Sun-kyun to appear for his second questioning Saturday, after Lee returned home following a brief reagent test last week, in which the outcome was negative.

Lee is suspected of having used marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul's Gangnam district on multiple occasions since early this year.

The police have requested the National Forensic Service conduct a thorough analysis on a sample of his urine and hair, which could take more than two weeks to come out.

The police said they will review the possibility of filing an arrest warrant for Lee, depending on whether the actor concedes to his charges and the number of times he has taken drugs.

