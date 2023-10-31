Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electronics Q3 net income down 37.8 pct to 5.84 tln won

All News 08:41 October 31, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 5.84 trillion won (US$4.3 billion), down 37.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 2.43 trillion won, down 77.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 12.2 percent to 67.4 trillion won.

The operating profit was 32.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
