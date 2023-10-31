Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 October 31, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/12 Sunny 20

Incheon 20/14 Sunny 20

Suwon 21/10 Sunny 20

Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 22/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/08 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 24/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/10 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/10 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 23/09 Sunny 0

Busan 23/13 Sunny 0

(END)

