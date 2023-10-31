Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Signal failure delays Seoul's subway Line 3 during morning rush hour

All News 09:17 October 31, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- A signal failure disrupted operations on Seoul subway Line No. 3 for about 30 minutes during morning rush hour Tuesday.

The signal failure happened at 6:55 a.m. at Yaksu Station, causing delays to northbound trains and leaving stations crowded with passengers looking for an alternative means of transport.

Southbound trains were not affected by the disruptions.

Seoul Metro said they are examining the exact cause of the signal failure.

A northbound train has stopped due to signal failure at Yaksu Station during morning rush hour on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

