Vaccination of cattle gains pace to contain lumpy skin disease

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Health authorities have ramped up the vaccination of cattle to contain lumpy skin disease, with the spread of the disease showing little signs of easing, officials said Tuesday.

One confirmed case was reported at a farm in South Gyeongsang Province on Monday for the first time, the agriculture ministry said, in the latest evidence that the disease may further spread for the time being.

So far, South Korea has confirmed 67 cases of the disease since the first-ever outbreak of the viral infection on Oct. 20.

The government plans to complete its vaccination program by Nov. 10, and it typically takes around three weeks for cattle to develop antibodies.

The disease, which does not affect humans, is highly infectious, causing skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death.

Cattle wait to be vaccinated at a farm in Seosan, 98 kilometers southwest of Seoul, in this file photo taken Oct. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

