SKC remains in red in Q3
All News 09:45 October 31, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 65.4 billion won (US$48.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 44.7 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 37.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 32.8 percent to 550.6 billion won.
The loss was 194.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
