S. Korea, EU to launch talks for digital trade agreement
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade ministry said Tuesday it has agreed with the European Union to launch negotiations for a digital trade agreement in line with efforts to seek broader partnerships in online commerce and data industries.
Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis of the European Commission made the announcement in Seoul on the margins of a bilateral trade meeting, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
In a statement, the two parties said the agreement will "provide legal certainty for businesses and consumers engaged in digital trade, enhance their protection in digital transactions, and foster an open, free and fair online environment."
"Korea and the EU share long-standing and robust economic relations underpinned since 2011 by the Korea-EU Free Trade Agreement," the statement said. "With these negotiations, we aim to bring this partnership into the digital domain."
South Korea has been making efforts to expand its digital trade agreements around the globe. So far, it has clinched such agreements with Singapore, Chile and New Zealand.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Watchdog demands humanitarian aid for Russians stranded at Incheon airport
-
100 U.S. nuclear weapons should be committed to supporting S. Korea's security against N.K. threats: report
-
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
-
Yoon to meet with opposition leader, other dignitaries ahead of parliamentary budget speech