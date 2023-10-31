POSCO, labor union reach tentative wage deal, avert strike

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc., South Korea's top steelmaker, and its labor union have reached a tentative wage deal, company and union officials said Tuesday, avoiding a strike.

The deal came after unionized workers of POSCO voted to go on strike Monday.

Under the deal, POSCO agreed to increase the basic monthly salary by 100,000 won (US$74.2) and provide other benefits, according to officials.



Unionized workers of POSCO Holdings Inc. hold a ceremony to celebrate the launch of a collective action committee in front of the company's steel plant in Gwangyang, about 290 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo taken Sept. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

