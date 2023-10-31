(LEAD) POSCO, labor union reach tentative wage deal, avert strike
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc., South Korea's top steelmaker, and its labor union have reached a tentative wage deal, company and union officials said Tuesday, avoiding a strike.
The deal came after unionized workers of POSCO voted to go on strike Monday.
Under the deal, POSCO agreed to increase the basic monthly salary by 100,000 won (US$74.2), adopt a biweekly four-day workweek system and provide other benefits, according to officials.
The tentative deal will be officially finalized if the labor union endorses it in a subsequent vote.
The management and the labor union of the company struck a tentative deal early Tuesday morning under the arbitration of the state labor relations committee after rounds of negotiations that began in May to iron out differences over the wage increase.
