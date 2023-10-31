(4th LD) Ex-fiance of Olympic fencing medalist detained on fraud charges

(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES with more details in paras 1, 4-5)

SEOUL/SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Police detained the former fiance of Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee for investigation on charges of fraud and attempted fraud, officials said Tuesday.

Nam, the silver medalist in women's foil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, broke up with her 15-year-younger fiance Jeon Cheong-jo last week, days after revelations that Jeon was actually a woman with a history of fraud convictions.

Jeon's claims to be a third-generation scion of a conglomerate family were also debunked.

Police apprehended Jeon at the home of a relative in Gimpo, west of Seoul, after the Seoul Eastern District Court granted a detention warrant, along with a warrant to look into her telephone communication history, citing "concerns she might disobey summonses."

Jeon's apartment in Jamsil in southern Seoul and the home of her mother in Gimpo were also searched for evidence.

Under a detention warrant, the suspect can be held in custody for 48 hours. A formal arrest warrant is necessary to detain the suspect for a longer period of time.

Since last week, a fraud complaint and a fraud suit have been filed against Jeon on charges that she swindled a total of about 130 million won (US$96,474) from victims under the pretense of investment.

Jeon was briefly detained for investigation last week after Nam filed a stalking complaint alleging that Jeon repeatedly pounded on the door of a home where Nam was staying and rang the doorbell, asking to be let in.

The police also opened an investigation after the fencer filed another stalking complaint against Jeon's mother late Monday, saying she made dozens of phone calls and sent text messages, asking for "conversations."

The police have confirmed that Jeon's mother called Nam and sent messages to her about 20 times during the day and through into the night Monday.

The police plan to consider seeking criminal charges against Jeon's mother for stalking after questioning her, police officials said.

The officials also said police were dispatched after Nam was involved in a shouting match with one of her cousins in front of her mother's home in Seongnam, south of Seoul, at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The police withdrew from the scene after confirming that it was a family dispute about financial issues and no injury was inflicted.



Olympic fencing silver medalist Nam Hyun-hee (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)