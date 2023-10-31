S. Korea raises concerns with China over export curb on graphite

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Tuesday it has delivered concerns to China over Beijing's export curb on graphite that could potentially disrupt supply chains of the global battery industry.

International Trade Relations Director General Kim Jong-cheol delivered the concerns to Beijing during the Pan-Yellow Sea Rim Economy and Technology Exchange Conference held in China's northeastern city of Dalian early this week, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The remark came after China announced earlier this month that it will require export permits for shipments of graphite, a key material used for rechargeable batteries, starting in December in a move that could take a toll on South Korean companies.

Kim pointed out that it is important that the two countries maintain a close partnership in the supply chain of batteries, noting that the latest restriction has raised concerns in the sector.

The director also emphasized that the supply chain should be maintained stably for mutual benefit, as the two countries' battery industries are closely intertwined, according to sources.

South Korea is expected to become one of the major victims of the export curb, as LG Energy Solution Ltd. and SK On Co. operate battery production lines in China.

This file photo provided by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sept. 14, 2023, shows International Trade Relations Director General Kim Jong-cheol. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)