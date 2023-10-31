Festivals Calendar - November 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in November.



* Masan Chrysanthemum Festival

When: Oct. 28-Nov. 6

Where: March 15 Marine Nuri Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province

Changwon, a southern port city formerly known as Masan, succeeded in growing chrysanthemums for commercial purposes for the first time in South Korea in 1961 and still accounts for 13 percent of all chrysanthemum farming in the country. The festival has been held annually since 2000 to promote the excellence of Changwon's chrysanthemums and the use of the flowers.

Programs include an exhibition of about 100,000 chrysanthemum products in full bloom in a 110,000-square-meter garden, a drone light show and a fireworks display.

For more information, visit the website (https://www.changwon.go.kr/depart/flower/main.do?mId=1103010000)



Various chrysanthemums are on display during the 2021 Masan Chrysanthemum Festival in this photo captured from the festival's website. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Busan Fireworks Festival

When: Nov. 4

Where: Gwangalli Beach, Busan

The annual fireworks festival, the 18th edition this year, lights up the sky over Busan's Gwangalli Beach. The festival has grown from a small regional affair into one of country's major festivals, drawing visitors from across the nation and from outside of the country.

For more information, visit the website (http://www.bfo.or.kr).

Fireworks are set off above Gwangalli Beach in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan in this file photo taken December 17, 2022, during the Busan Fireworks Festival. (Yonhap)

* Jeju Olle Walking Festival

When: Nov. 2-4

Where: Jeju Olle Trail routes No. 11-13

Jeju is a subtropical resort island off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. A total of 27 Olle trails follow the island's stunning coastline from its eastern tip, across the south and back to the northwestern area, as well as three smaller islands off Jeju.

The word "Olle" comes from an old Jeju dialect and means a very narrow alley or path from a street to the gate of a house. This festival for people from around the world who love walking and experiencing other cultures will offer a trekking tour of three of the western routes -- No. 11, 12, and 13 -- and various entertainment ranging from events arranged by residents to performances by participating artists.

For more information, visit the website (www.jejuolle.org).



This image shows the starting point of Jeju Olle Trail route No. 12. (Yonhap)

* Seosan Chrysanthemum Festival

When: Nov. 3-12

Where: Boknamgol-gil, Gobuk-myeon, Seosan, South Chungcheong Province

Seosan is located on the west coast and is a good place to grow chrysanthemums because of its mild weather. About 14,000 chrysanthemums and 130 wild flowers in full bloom will be on display. Visitors may also taste food and tea made with chrysanthemum flowers and buy local specialties, including radishes, sweet potatoes and shiitake mushrooms, at discounted prices. For more information, visit the festival's official blog (https://blog.naver.com/gukhwaou).

This photo captured from the official blog of the Seosan Chrysanthemum Festival shows chrysanthemums are in full bloom ahead of the opening of this year's festival. (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)