Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares turn lower late Tues. morning on tech, steel stocks

All News 11:31 October 31, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Tuesday morning due to a slide in tech and steel shares, analysts said.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 15.05 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,295.50 as of 11:20 a.m.

Stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, but later lost ground as investors took a breather ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.67 percent, and LG Electronics moved down 1.84 percent. LG Energy Solution dropped 4.32 percent as well.

Top tech giant Samsung Electronics, however, edged up 0.15 percent, despite its operating profit sinking nearly 80 percent in the third quarter, as its semiconductor business reduced losses.

Leading steelmaker POSCO Holdings plunged 4.16 percent, and Korea Zinc shed 2.55 percent.

Top online portal operator Naver rose 1.45 percent, while its rival Kakao shed 0.13 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,348 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 2.9 won from the previous session's close.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks #morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!