Jungkook's 'Seven,' fastest song to garner 1 bln streams on Spotify
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop megastars BTS made history Tuesday as his debut solo single, "Seven," became the fastest song to hit 1 billion streams on the global music streaming platform Spotify.
Spotify announced this on social media, saying "Seven," featuring American rapper Latto, amassed 1 billion streams in the 108 days since its release, surpassing the record set by Miley Cyrus' "Flowers." It took 112 days for the song to reach the milestone.
"Seven" soared to the top of Spotify's Daily Top Song Global chart upon its release on July 14, garnering 15,995,378 streams, making him the first K-pop soloist to debut atop the chart.
It also debuted at No. 1 on the competitive Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and later became the third most-streamed song of the summer on Spotify.
Jungkook will release his first solo album, "Golden," on Friday. The album will consist of 11 tracks, including "Seven," "3D" and the lead track "Standing Next to You," according to his agency, BigHit Music.
