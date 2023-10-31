The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

Daily FX turnover drops in Q3 on reduced volatility, cross-border transactions

SEOUL -- Daily foreign exchange (FX) trading by banks in South Korea declined in the third quarter of the year from a year earlier due to reduced volatility and reduced cross-border transactions, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The daily FX turnover, including trading of derivatives, came to an average of US$64.32 billion in the July-September period, compared with $69.37 billion the previous quarter, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.



-----------------

Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry

SEOUL -- North Korea's recent move to close its diplomatic missions in Angola and Uganda is an apparent sign of its faltering economy worsened by global sanctions, the unification ministry said Tuesday.

The assessment followed reports by Pyongyang's state media and African media outlets that North Korea's ambassadors to Angola and Uganda respectively paid "farewell" courtesy calls to the leaders of the African countries, announcing the shutdown of the diplomatic missions.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Yoon pledges to put top priority on stabilizing prices, livelihoods amid global economic challenges

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged Tuesday to put the top priority on stabilizing prices and people's livelihoods amid global economic difficulties as he delivered a budget speech centered largely on economic and domestic issues.

Despite such difficulties, Yoon also vowed to stick to a sound fiscal policy next year in order not to pass debts on to future generations, as he called for bipartisan support for passing the government's 657 trillion-won (US$487 billion) budget proposal.



-----------------

LEAD) G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use

SEOUL -- G-Dragon of K-pop group BIGBANG will voluntarily appear before police for questioning over drug use suspicions next week, his lawyer said Tuesday.

"This is for a swift and fair investigation," Kim Su-hyeon, the lawyer, said in a statement, announcing that the rapper-singer will appear for questioning Monday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Detention warrant sought for ex-fiance of Olympic fencing medalist

SEOUL/SEONGNAM -- Police have sought a court warrant to detain the former fiance of Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee for investigation on charges of fraud, officials said Tuesday.

Nam, the silver medalist in women's foil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, broke up with her 15-year-younger fiance Jeon Cheong-jo last week, days after revelations that Jeon was actually a woman with a history of fraud convictions.



-----------------

(News Focus) Korean Air-Asiana merger plan faces major headwinds in winning antitrust approval in key markets

SEOUL -- Although announced nearly three years ago by the South Korean government, the proposed merger of Korean Air Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's two full-service carriers, still faces a tough uphill battle in securing regulatory approval across key markets.

In November 2020, Korean Air signed a deal to acquire the controlling stake in Asiana in a deal valued at 1.8 trillion won (US$1.34 billion) that would create the world's 10th-biggest airline by fleet.



-----------------

S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold 1st trilateral working-level talks on humanitarian aid

SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan have held their first trilateral working-level talks on ways to bolster cooperation in humanitarian aid policies, in a follow-up to the summit of the three countries' leaders in August, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The two-day policy dialogue that ended Monday in Honolulu, Hawaii, was led by Won Do-yeon, director general for development cooperation; Michele Sumilas, assistant to the administrator of the bureau for planning, learning and resource management at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID); and Endo Kazuya, director general for the Japanese foreign ministry's international cooperation.



-----------------

(LEAD) Samsung Electronics' Q3 operating profit sinks, but memory chips rebound

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its operating profit sank nearly 80 percent due to a protracted economic slowdown but its semiconductor business reduced losses on rising demand for premium memory chips.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker logged an operating profit of 2.43 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) for the July-September period on a consolidated basis, down 77.6 percent from 10.9 trillion won a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.



-----------------

(LEAD) Amorepacific Q3 net rises 29 pct on equity gains

SEOUL -- Amorepacific Group, South Korea's leading cosmetics firm, said Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 29 percent from a year earlier on equity gains from affiliates.

Net profit for the three months ended on Sept. 30 rose to 41.7 billion won (US$31 million) from 32.29 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.

(END)