2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry

All News 14:47 October 31, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- A 77-year-old man passing by the defense ministry compound Tuesday took out a knife and stabbed two police officers guarding the compound, which also houses the presidential office.

The man, identified by his family name Park, attacked the officers at 1:20 p.m. after he was told to move past the compound quickly. One of the officers was stabbed in the abdomen and the other in the left arm, and both were taken to a hospital.

The man was arrested at the scene.

The ministry compound houses the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The defense ministry building in Seoul's Yongsan Ward (Yonhap)

