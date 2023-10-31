(LEAD) 2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 2, 5; REPLACES photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- A 77-year-old man passing by the defense ministry compound Tuesday took out a knife and stabbed two police officers guarding the compound, which also houses the presidential office.
The man, identified by his family name Park, yelled in front of the compound and attacked the officers at 1:20 p.m. as they tried to subdue his shouting. One of the officers was stabbed in the abdomen and the other in the left arm, and both were taken to a hospital.
The man was arrested at the scene.
The ministry compound houses the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
A police officer said an investigation will be conducted to determine the motive of the crime and whether he has a history of mental illness. "The nature of this incident is serious ... police plan to seek an arrest warrant for him for thorough investigation," he said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Watchdog demands humanitarian aid for Russians stranded at Incheon airport
-
100 U.S. nuclear weapons should be committed to supporting S. Korea's security against N.K. threats: report
-
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
-
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use