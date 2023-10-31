Feasibility study of KF-21 fighter jet suggests cut in initial production volume

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- A state-run defense research agency has suggested reducing the initial production volume of KF-21 homegrown fighter jets from the original plan due to uncertainties over the project, military officials said Tuesday, raising concerns over its price competitiveness.

Launched in 2015, the 8.8 trillion-won (US$6.59 billion) KF-21 project is aimed at developing a supersonic fighter to replace South Korea's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets, with the goal of deploying 120 units by 2032.

The Korea Institute for Defense Analyses unveiled the conclusion of a feasibility study in a closed-door meeting Monday that recommends cutting the number in the first batch by half to 20 units from the initial plan due to uncertainties over the project.

The institute's feasibility study is the final mandatory step to secure budget resources for its first-phase production, which is expected to begin next year.

The state-run Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said it will consult with relevant agencies to ensure the homegrown aircraft's timely deployment, without elaborating on the ongoing review process.

"The KF-21 is currently under normal development and a feasibility study has been underway to begin production from 2024," DAPA official You Kyoung-keun said during a press briefing. "We will continue to make efforts to ensure that the KF-21 is deployed in a timely manner and maintains price and performance competitiveness."

A total of six prototypes of the 4.5th-generation fighter, developed by Korea Aerospace Industries, began their flight tests earlier this year under the goal of making the first delivery to the Air Force in the latter half of 2026.

An under-development KF-21 fighter jet of South Korea flies as it was unveiled for the first time during a media demonstration over Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, in this file photo taken Oct. 16, 2023, ahead of the International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition that opens the next day. (Yonhap)

