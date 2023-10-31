Hanwha Aerospace shifts to red in Q3

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 3.6 billion won (US$2.7 million), shifting from a profit of 87.3 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 104.3 billion won, up 64.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 31.1 percent to 1.98 trillion won.

The operating profit was 14.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

