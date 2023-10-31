S. Korea's top nuclear envoy discusses N. Korea with U.S. think tank officials
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy met with a delegation from a U.S. foreign policy think tank Tuesday to discuss North Korea's military cooperation with Russia and other North Korean issues, the foreign ministry said.
In the meeting with the delegation from the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, Kim Gunn expressed Seoul's deep concerns over the growing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, calling it an overt violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, according to the ministry.
He also stressed the importance of showing North Korea that the international community's commitment toward the North's denuclearization is much stronger than the regime's commitment toward nuclear arms development, the ministry said.
Kim and the U.S. think tank officials shared their assessment of security in the region and discussed ways to step up cooperation against North Korean threats.
The delegation included Kathleen Stephens, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea; Susan Thornton, former U.S. acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia; and Allison Hooker, former senior director for Asian affairs at the White House National Security Council.
