Hyundai Wia turns to profits in Q3

All News 15:02 October 31, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 19.3 billion won (US$14.3 million), shifting from a loss of 10.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 22.6 percent on-year to 68.3 billion won. Sales increased 0.9 percent to 2.09 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 42.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
