S. Korean military says hard to prejudge timing of N. Korea's spy satellite launch

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military said Tuesday it is difficult to prejudge the timing of North Korea's next launch of a military spy satellite as Pyongyang's proclaimed launch period is nearing its end.

The recalcitrant regime announced it would make a third attempt to put the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite into orbit in October after its second failed attempt in August. The North's first attempt took place in May.

"While (we) are tracking launch-related activities and preparations, it is difficult to prejudge its timing," Col. Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a regular press briefing.

When asked about the North possibly delaying the launch due to potential technology transfers from Russia, Lee said relevant authorities were assessing the possibility but declined to share details.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East, raising speculation over a possible arms deal and cooperation in space technology.

Prior to its satellite launch in May and August, Pyongyang notified Japan of a launch window to designate maritime danger zones against possible debris.



This file photo provided by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 1, 2023, shows the launch of the North's new "Chollima-1" rocket, allegedly carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," from Tongchang-ri on the North's west coast at 6:29 a.m. the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

