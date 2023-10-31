BNK Financial Group Q3 net profit down 18.4 pct to 212.3 bln won
All News 15:15 October 31, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 212.3 billion won (US$157.1 million), down 18.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 26.9 percent on-year to 267.5 billion won. Revenue increased 13.2 percent to 2.34 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 209.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
Most Saved
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Watchdog demands humanitarian aid for Russians stranded at Incheon airport
-
100 U.S. nuclear weapons should be committed to supporting S. Korea's security against N.K. threats: report
-
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
-
Yoon to meet with opposition leader, other dignitaries ahead of parliamentary budget speech