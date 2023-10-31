Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BNK Financial Group Q3 net profit down 18.4 pct to 212.3 bln won

All News 15:15 October 31, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 212.3 billion won (US$157.1 million), down 18.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 26.9 percent on-year to 267.5 billion won. Revenue increased 13.2 percent to 2.34 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 209.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
