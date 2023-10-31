Poongsan Q3 net income down 12.1 pct to 20.5 bln won
All News 15:15 October 31, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 20.5 billion won (US$15.2 million), down 12.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 31.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 29.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 9.5 percent to 930.8 billion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 27.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
