Labor ministry to expand vocational training for migrant workers

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The government plans to drastically expand specialized vocational training for foreign workers entering South Korea with the non-professional employment visa (E-9) to cope with growing labor shortages in the shipbuilding and other root industries, the Ministry of Employment and Labor said Tuesday.

The E-9 visa is issued for migrant workers wanting to engage in jobs that require manual or non-professional labor. Earlier this year, the ministry launched a pilot vocational training program for E-9 visa holders working in the shipbuilding industry to help them improve job skills and achieve early adaptation to the Korean language and culture.



This file photo shows Vice Labor Minister Lee Sung-hee, as provided by his ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

By year's end, about 500 to 600 foreign workers are to complete the specialized vocational training at six major shipbuilders -- Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, Hanwha Ocean and Daehan Shipbuilding. The labor ministry said it will expand the month-long vocational training to other root industries and the number of training recipients will be increased to 4,000 next year.

The policy plan was unveiled by Vice Labor Minister Lee Sung-hee during his visit to Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in the southwestern county of Yeongam on Tuesday to listen to difficulties faced by the shipbuilding sector.

Lee said the number of labor-sending countries offering vocational and language training for E-9 visa holders for two to three months will be expanded from the current three to seven. He also said the vocational training for existing E-9 workers will also be strengthened.

Meanwhile, the ministry plans to decide the number of E-9 workers to be brought here next year under the Employment Permit System earlier than usual during November, the vice minister said.

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)