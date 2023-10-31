SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KorZinc 469,000 DN 21,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,820 DN 400

HyundaiMipoDock 69,300 DN 3,100

IS DONGSEO 25,150 DN 1,150

S-Oil 66,400 DN 3,300

LG Innotek 223,000 DN 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 146,400 UP 300

HMM 14,570 DN 260

HYUNDAI WIA 56,000 DN 700

KumhoPetrochem 126,700 DN 2,800

SKC 78,700 UP 3,800

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,600 UP 20

Mobis 208,500 DN 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 101,000 DN 700

S-1 54,600 UP 100

ZINUS 19,050 DN 420

Hanchem 150,200 DN 1,400

DWS 28,300 DN 1,050

KEPCO 16,920 0

SamsungSecu 35,300 DN 450

KG DONGBU STL 7,030 DN 60

SKTelecom 49,150 DN 300

HyundaiElev 43,200 DN 950

SAMSUNG SDS 138,200 DN 700

KUMHOTIRE 4,205 DN 155

KOREA AEROSPACE 44,200 DN 5,200

IBK 11,170 UP 30

Hanon Systems 6,880 DN 220

SK 142,000 DN 1,400

ShinpoongPharm 11,610 DN 240

Handsome 18,670 DN 80

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp385 00 DN1250

COWAY 43,200 DN 350

LOTTE SHOPPING 72,100 UP 100

HD Hyundai Infracore 6,690 DN 360

DWEC 3,930 UP 25

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 50,100 DN 3,800

CJ CheilJedang 282,500 UP 1,500

SamyangFood 183,400 DN 1,200

KEPCO KPS 32,600 DN 50

