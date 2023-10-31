KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KorZinc 469,000 DN 21,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,820 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 69,300 DN 3,100
IS DONGSEO 25,150 DN 1,150
S-Oil 66,400 DN 3,300
LG Innotek 223,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 146,400 UP 300
HMM 14,570 DN 260
HYUNDAI WIA 56,000 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 126,700 DN 2,800
SKC 78,700 UP 3,800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,600 UP 20
Mobis 208,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 101,000 DN 700
S-1 54,600 UP 100
ZINUS 19,050 DN 420
Hanchem 150,200 DN 1,400
DWS 28,300 DN 1,050
KEPCO 16,920 0
SamsungSecu 35,300 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 7,030 DN 60
SKTelecom 49,150 DN 300
HyundaiElev 43,200 DN 950
SAMSUNG SDS 138,200 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,205 DN 155
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,200 DN 5,200
IBK 11,170 UP 30
Hanon Systems 6,880 DN 220
SK 142,000 DN 1,400
ShinpoongPharm 11,610 DN 240
Handsome 18,670 DN 80
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp385 00 DN1250
COWAY 43,200 DN 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,100 UP 100
HD Hyundai Infracore 6,690 DN 360
DWEC 3,930 UP 25
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 50,100 DN 3,800
CJ CheilJedang 282,500 UP 1,500
SamyangFood 183,400 DN 1,200
KEPCO KPS 32,600 DN 50
