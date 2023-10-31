KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG H&H 315,500 UP 4,500
LGCHEM 440,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 52,300 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 34,750 UP 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,500 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,250 DN 1,150
LGELECTRONICS 99,700 DN 3,400
Celltrion 149,500 UP 200
TKG Huchems 21,850 DN 500
JB Financial Group 10,100 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 99,900 DN 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,400 UP 200
KIH 50,300 UP 450
GS 39,400 DN 250
LIG Nex1 87,100 DN 3,200
Fila Holdings 35,750 DN 250
DONGSUH 17,260 DN 240
SamsungEng 23,750 UP 450
SAMSUNG C&T 106,700 UP 600
PanOcean 4,300 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 31,350 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 19,860 DN 190
LOTTE WELLFOOD 114,000 UP 1,100
KT 32,650 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL15560 UP80
LOTTE TOUR 10,810 UP 20
LG Uplus 10,110 UP 40
Hanwha Ocean 23,600 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,300 UP 600
KT&G 85,300 0
Doosan Enerbility 13,420 DN 360
Doosanfc 16,430 DN 340
LG Display 12,190 DN 210
Kangwonland 14,670 0
NAVER 187,400 UP 1,300
Kakao 37,800 DN 200
Kogas 22,850 DN 400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,250 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 258,500 UP 6,000
NCsoft 232,500 UP 2,500
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
Watchdog demands humanitarian aid for Russians stranded at Incheon airport
100 U.S. nuclear weapons should be committed to supporting S. Korea's security against N.K. threats: report
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
Yoon to meet with opposition leader, other dignitaries ahead of parliamentary budget speech