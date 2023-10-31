KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANATOUR SERVICE 43,950 DN 200
COSMAX 135,600 DN 1,500
KIWOOM 80,500 DN 2,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,100 UP 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,200 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,770 UP 10
FOOSUNG 9,960 DN 160
SK Innovation 122,200 DN 3,700
POONGSAN 35,950 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 51,500 UP 400
Youngone Corp 54,300 UP 2,700
CSWIND 45,700 DN 1,150
GKL 15,610 UP 100
KOLON IND 43,450 DN 450
Doosan Bobcat 38,750 DN 950
HanmiPharm 282,000 UP 500
SD Biosensor 9,640 DN 170
Meritz Financial 50,200 DN 100
BNK Financial Group 6,780 DN 30
DGB Financial Group 7,860 DN 110
emart 72,700 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY382 00 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 53,600 DN 700
PIAM 24,500 DN 650
HANJINKAL 42,650 UP 650
CHONGKUNDANG 94,900 UP 2,000
DoubleUGames 41,400 UP 1,300
HL MANDO 32,750 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 709,000 DN 12,000
HDKSOE 90,300 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 28,650 UP 950
MS IND 15,670 DN 420
OCI Holdings 97,300 DN 2,400
YoulchonChem 28,050 DN 900
LG Energy Solution 385,500 DN 19,500
HtlShilla 62,300 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 31,650 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 124,300 DN 2,100
Hanssem 49,050 UP 500
F&F 93,400 DN 200
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
Watchdog demands humanitarian aid for Russians stranded at Incheon airport
100 U.S. nuclear weapons should be committed to supporting S. Korea's security against N.K. threats: report
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use