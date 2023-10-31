HANATOUR SERVICE 43,950 DN 200

COSMAX 135,600 DN 1,500

KIWOOM 80,500 DN 2,100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,100 UP 600

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,200 DN 450

HANWHA LIFE 2,770 UP 10

FOOSUNG 9,960 DN 160

SK Innovation 122,200 DN 3,700

POONGSAN 35,950 DN 550

KBFinancialGroup 51,500 UP 400

Youngone Corp 54,300 UP 2,700

CSWIND 45,700 DN 1,150

GKL 15,610 UP 100

KOLON IND 43,450 DN 450

Doosan Bobcat 38,750 DN 950

HanmiPharm 282,000 UP 500

SD Biosensor 9,640 DN 170

Meritz Financial 50,200 DN 100

BNK Financial Group 6,780 DN 30

DGB Financial Group 7,860 DN 110

emart 72,700 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY382 00 UP500

KOLMAR KOREA 53,600 DN 700

PIAM 24,500 DN 650

HANJINKAL 42,650 UP 650

CHONGKUNDANG 94,900 UP 2,000

DoubleUGames 41,400 UP 1,300

HL MANDO 32,750 DN 1,200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 709,000 DN 12,000

HDKSOE 90,300 DN 3,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 28,650 UP 950

MS IND 15,670 DN 420

OCI Holdings 97,300 DN 2,400

YoulchonChem 28,050 DN 900

LG Energy Solution 385,500 DN 19,500

HtlShilla 62,300 UP 1,500

Hanmi Science 31,650 UP 250

SamsungElecMech 124,300 DN 2,100

Hanssem 49,050 UP 500

F&F 93,400 DN 200

