HITEJINRO 21,250 UP 250

Yuhan 57,400 UP 300

SLCORP 29,700 UP 450

LX INT 24,850 DN 700

TaihanElecWire 11,110 DN 310

Hyundai M&F INS 31,500 UP 200

Kumyang 87,800 DN 7,800

Daesang 19,880 UP 220

CJ LOGISTICS 75,900 UP 300

DOOSAN 74,400 DN 800

DL 42,500 DN 1,200

SKNetworks 5,570 DN 110

ORION Holdings 15,870 UP 390

KCC 237,500 UP 5,000

SKBP 75,400 DN 500

Netmarble 38,600 UP 250

KRAFTON 163,800 UP 1,800

HD HYUNDAI 57,400 DN 1,400

Youngpoong 469,500 DN 25,000

ORION 119,800 UP 300

ILJIN HYSOLUS 19,200 DN 660

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,700 DN 270

BGF Retail 138,200 DN 3,100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,350 DN 150

HyundaiEng&Const 33,400 DN 600

SKCHEM 56,400 DN 200

HDC-OP 11,630 UP 120

HYOSUNG TNC 357,000 UP 8,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 357,000 DN 8,500

HANILCMT 12,190 DN 150

SKBS 60,600 DN 500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 UP 20

KakaoBank 18,160 DN 300

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES102 10 0 DN5800

LS 78,300 DN 4,800

Daewoong 14,900 UP 40

TaekwangInd 578,000 DN 4,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,570 UP 10

KAL 20,500 UP 600

LG Corp. 77,200 UP 100

(MORE)