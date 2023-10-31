KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HITEJINRO 21,250 UP 250
Yuhan 57,400 UP 300
SLCORP 29,700 UP 450
LX INT 24,850 DN 700
TaihanElecWire 11,110 DN 310
Hyundai M&F INS 31,500 UP 200
Kumyang 87,800 DN 7,800
Daesang 19,880 UP 220
CJ LOGISTICS 75,900 UP 300
DOOSAN 74,400 DN 800
DL 42,500 DN 1,200
SKNetworks 5,570 DN 110
ORION Holdings 15,870 UP 390
KCC 237,500 UP 5,000
SKBP 75,400 DN 500
Netmarble 38,600 UP 250
KRAFTON 163,800 UP 1,800
HD HYUNDAI 57,400 DN 1,400
Youngpoong 469,500 DN 25,000
ORION 119,800 UP 300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 19,200 DN 660
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,700 DN 270
BGF Retail 138,200 DN 3,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,350 DN 150
HyundaiEng&Const 33,400 DN 600
SKCHEM 56,400 DN 200
HDC-OP 11,630 UP 120
HYOSUNG TNC 357,000 UP 8,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 357,000 DN 8,500
HANILCMT 12,190 DN 150
SKBS 60,600 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 UP 20
KakaoBank 18,160 DN 300
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES102 10 0 DN5800
LS 78,300 DN 4,800
Daewoong 14,900 UP 40
TaekwangInd 578,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,570 UP 10
KAL 20,500 UP 600
LG Corp. 77,200 UP 100
(MORE)
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Watchdog demands humanitarian aid for Russians stranded at Incheon airport
-
100 U.S. nuclear weapons should be committed to supporting S. Korea's security against N.K. threats: report
-
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
-
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use