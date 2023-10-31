KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POSCO FUTURE M 236,500 DN 19,000
Boryung 9,000 DN 30
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,000 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,750 UP 100
Shinsegae 168,800 UP 2,300
Nongshim 444,500 DN 500
SGBC 49,350 DN 1,050
Hyosung 59,000 DN 200
LOTTE 26,000 UP 150
GCH Corp 13,540 DN 180
LotteChilsung 145,500 UP 3,000
HyundaiMtr 169,700 DN 2,800
AmoreG 28,600 UP 2,450
COSMOCHEM 31,250 DN 1,900
POSCO Holdings 411,500 DN 21,500
DB INSURANCE 87,900 UP 1,300
Asiana Airlines 11,150 UP 830
SamsungElec 66,900 DN 400
NHIS 9,680 DN 60
GC Corp 96,000 DN 2,000
GS E&C 13,160 DN 160
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 425,500 DN 26,500
KPIC 159,100 UP 1,100
GS Retail 24,300 DN 50
Ottogi 374,500 UP 2,500
Hansae 22,850 UP 1,900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,280 UP 90
KIA CORP. 76,900 DN 1,200
SK hynix 116,300 DN 2,800
Hanwha 22,200 UP 50
DB HiTek 48,400 DN 350
CJ 84,100 UP 1,500
HYBE 219,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 64,000 DN 7,400
SK ie technology 59,300 DN 2,800
AMOREPACIFIC 126,400 UP 12,600
DL E&C 34,250 UP 200
kakaopay 34,200 DN 1,000
K Car 9,380 DN 280
SKSQUARE 42,550 DN 650
(END)
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Watchdog demands humanitarian aid for Russians stranded at Incheon airport
-
100 U.S. nuclear weapons should be committed to supporting S. Korea's security against N.K. threats: report
-
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
-
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use