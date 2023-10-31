S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 31, 2023
All News 16:32 October 31, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.740 3.745 -0.5
2-year TB 4.001 3.995 +0.6
3-year TB 4.085 4.089 -0.4
10-year TB 4.325 4.312 +1.3
2-year MSB 4.002 4.006 -0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.908 4.905 +0.3
91-day CD 3.820 3.820 0.0
(END)
