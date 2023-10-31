Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DB Hitek Q3 net profit down 69.3 pct to 52.5 bln won

All News 16:35 October 31, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- DB Hitek Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 52.5 billion won (US$38.9 million), down 69.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 50.3 billion won, down 77.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 40.1 percent to 267.8 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!