DB Hitek Q3 net profit down 69.3 pct to 52.5 bln won
All News 16:35 October 31, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- DB Hitek Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 52.5 billion won (US$38.9 million), down 69.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 50.3 billion won, down 77.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 40.1 percent to 267.8 billion won.
