Wiz manager staying optimistic after falling to opposing ace in KBO postseason

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Opening a South Korean baseball postseason series at home Monday evening, the KT Wiz did next to nothing against NC Dinos starter Erick Fedde, who dominated them to the tune of 12 strikeouts in six innings of one-run ball.

A day after the Wiz's 9-5 loss in Game 1 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason, Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul chose to look on the bright side: that his team will not face a starter as good as Fedde.



KT Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul watches his team play the NC Dinos during Game 1 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

"You have to give credit where it's due. He pitched a great game," Lee said in his pregame media scrum Tuesday at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, south of Seoul. "He looked even better than in the regular season. His breaking balls were really sharp, and he commanded them well. His two-seam fastballs were tough to handle for our hitters."

That's some heady praise for Fedde, who won the Triple Crown by leading the league with 20 wins, 209 strikeouts and 2.00 ERA.

Lee, an All-Star pitcher in his playing days, said he tried to deliver an upbeat message to his players before Tuesday's game.

"One way to look at it is, at least we're not going up against a pitcher better than Fedde tonight," Lee said of Dinos' starter Shin Min-hyeok.

Shin, a 24-year-old pitching in his first postseason, is coming off a scoreless start against the SSG Landers in the previous round.

Shin had a 3.70 ERA with a 2-2 record in five regular season meetings against the Wiz this year.

"He's done well against us the last couple of years, and he throws a good changeup," Lee said.

After Fedde was lifted, the Wiz showed some life on offense, highlighted by a grand slam by Bae Jung-dae in the bottom ninth. Lee also got to use a few key bullpen arms when his team was down big.

"In late innings, we pieced together some hits and made a push," Lee said. "And because our relievers had an extended layoff, I needed to give them some game action. They looked pretty good."

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)