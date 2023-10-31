The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(LEAD) 2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry

SEOUL -- A 77-year-old man passing by the defense ministry compound Tuesday took out a knife and stabbed two police officers guarding the compound, which also houses the presidential office.

The man, identified by his family name Park, yelled in front of the compound and attacked the officers at 1:20 p.m. as they tried to subdue his shouting. One of the officers was stabbed in the abdomen and the other in the left arm, and both were taken to a hospital.



Ruling party pushing to incorporate Gimpo, other adjacent cities into Seoul

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) is pushing to redraw the map to incorporate Gimpo and other small cities adjacent to Seoul into the sprawling capital, a move seen as aimed at boosting the party's chances in next year's general elections.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, the PPP leader, made it official for the party to push for the incorporation during a visit to Gimpo on Monday. And on Tuesday, the party's floor leader, Rep. Yun Jae-ok, said the party is considering enacting a special law on the issue.



(4th LD) Ex-fiance of Olympic fencing medalist detained on fraud charges

SEOUL/SEONGNAM, South Korea -- Police detained the former fiance of Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee for investigation on charges of fraud and attempted fraud, officials said Tuesday.

Nam, the silver medalist in women's foil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, broke up with her 15-year-younger fiance Jeon Cheong-jo last week, days after revelations that Jeon was actually a woman with a history of fraud convictions.



(LEAD) Seoul shares drop to 10-month low ahead of Fed meeting

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks slid to the lowest point since early January on Tuesday as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. The local currency rose against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 32.56 points, or 1.41 percent, to close at 2,277.99, marking the lowest point since Jan. 5, when the comparable figure was 2,264.65.



(3rd LD) Samsung Electronics' Q3 operating profit sinks, but memory chips rebound

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its operating profit sank nearly 80 percent due to a protracted economic slowdown but its semiconductor business reduced losses on rising demand for premium memory chips.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker logged an operating profit of 2.43 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) for the July-September period on a consolidated basis, down 77.6 percent from 10.9 trillion won a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.



S. Korean military says hard to prejudge timing of N. Korea's spy satellite launch

SEOUL -- South Korea's military said Tuesday it is difficult to prejudge the timing of North Korea's next launch of a military spy satellite as Pyongyang's proclaimed launch period is nearing its end.

The recalcitrant regime announced it would make a third attempt to put the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite into orbit in October after its second failed attempt in August. The North's first attempt took place in May.



Feasibility study of KF-21 fighter jet suggests cut in initial production volume

SEOUL -- A state-run defense research agency has suggested reducing the initial production volume of KF-21 homegrown fighter jets from the original plan due to uncertainties over the project, military officials said Tuesday, raising concerns over its price competitiveness.

Launched in 2015, the 8.8 trillion-won (US$6.59 billion) KF-21 project is aimed at developing a supersonic fighter to replace South Korea's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets, with the goal of deploying 120 units by 2032.

