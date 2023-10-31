Dinos squeeze past Wiz to reach verge of Korean Series

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Starter Shin Min-hyeok tossed a gem and shortstop Kim Ju-won made a spectacular, game-saving catch with two outs in the ninth, as the NC Dinos hung on to beat the KT Wiz 3-2 on Tuesday to take a stranglehold on their South Korean baseball postseason series.

Shin threw 6 1/3 shutout innings at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, south of Seoul, in only his second career postseason start in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) and helped put the Dinos on the verge of reaching the Korean Series for the third time in franchise history.



NC Dinos starter Shin Min-hyeok pitches against the KT Wiz during Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Dinos will look to complete a three-game sweep in the best-of-five series Thursday, when the series moves to their home, Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. Game 3 is 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Wiz had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom ninth, and Kim Ju-won laid out to catch a soft liner by Oh Yoon-suk just before the ball hit the ground, preventing the tying run and potentially saving the game.



Kim Ju-won of the NC Dinos (L) celebrates after hitting a triple against the KT Wiz during Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

In 32 previous second rounds played in the best-of-five format, a team jumped out to a 2-0 series lead 18 times. And only two teams -- 1996 Hyundai Unicorns and 2009 SK Wyverns -- rallied to win the series. Just the 1993 LG Twins, 1997 Samsung Lions and 2018 Nexen Heroes even forced a Game 5 in that scenario before bowing out.

No. 3 hitter Park Kun-woo belted a two-run home run off starter Wes Benjamin in the first inning and fell a triple shy of a cycle. He batted 3-for-4 on Monday and is hitting .458 (11-for-24) for the postseason.

The Dinos have won nine straight postseason games, dating to 2020, to tie the all-time record.



Park Kun-woo of the NC Dinos tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the KT Wiz during Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

