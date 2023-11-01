Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:09 November 01, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party floats 'mega-Seoul' plan, burying balanced development (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party considers fielding heavyweights on front line as 'mega-Seoul' plan becomes election issue (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation to overcome polycrisis, extends hand to opposition party (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Lee extend hands, call for bipartisan cooperation for people's livelihoods (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says debt should not be passed on to future generations, calls for bipartisan cooperation (Segye Times)
-- Yoon extends his hand first, saying, 'Please' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President goes to Yeouido, bows first (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Despite 10,000 deaths in Gaza, Netanyahu says, 'no ceasefire' (Hankyoreh)
-- President Yoon extends hand to opposition party, vows to put top priority on stabilizing people's livelihoods (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Triple rebound' for industrial output, retail sales, investment (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon vows not to pass on debt to future generations (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- President Yoon stresses fiscal soundness, public livelihood in budget speech (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon doubles down on cutting national debt in budget speech (Korea Herald)
-- Uncovering hidden potential: AI reshapes our lives at dizzying speeds (Korea Times)
