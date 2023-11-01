EU aims to de-risk from China: trade chief

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The European Union aims to cut its economic dependence on China with a focus on "de-risking" trade with the world's second-largest economy, the bloc's trade chief has said.

"China is a dominant supplier (for the EU), so this diversification and de-risking is important," Valdis Dombrovskis, an executive vice president at the European Commission, told reporters in Seoul on Tuesday.

Dombrovskis said that South Korea is an important partner in terms of various sectors, including mobility, batteries and semiconductors.

"We see that the EU and Korea are like-minded partners, we are democracies, and we share our assessment on many of the international challenges we are currently facing," he said.

The EU has announced a carbon regulation called the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). It calls for levying an import charge on steel, cement, electricity, fertilizer, aluminum and other related items equivalent to their carbon emissions during production.

Dombrovskis defended the regulation, saying it should be seen as an environmental measure rather than a trade barrier.

"We will be putting the same price of carbon on imported goods as we are putting on domestically produced goods," Dombrovskis said. "It is not providing any advantages to domestic producers."

"Whatever price of carbon is paid in other countries is going to be deducted from CBAM, so it will show you that this is an environmental measure," he said.

"When we were designing CBAM, we were obviously very mindful of the WTO compatibility."

European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis speaks during an interview with reporters in Seoul on Oct. 31, 2023, in this photo released by the Delegation of the European Union to South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)