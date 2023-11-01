EU aims to de-risk from China: trade chief
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The European Union aims to cut its economic dependence on China with a focus on "de-risking" trade with the world's second-largest economy, the bloc's trade chief has said.
"China is a dominant supplier (for the EU), so this diversification and de-risking is important," Valdis Dombrovskis, an executive vice president at the European Commission, told reporters in Seoul on Tuesday.
Dombrovskis said that South Korea is an important partner in terms of various sectors, including mobility, batteries and semiconductors.
"We see that the EU and Korea are like-minded partners, we are democracies, and we share our assessment on many of the international challenges we are currently facing," he said.
The EU has announced a carbon regulation called the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). It calls for levying an import charge on steel, cement, electricity, fertilizer, aluminum and other related items equivalent to their carbon emissions during production.
Dombrovskis defended the regulation, saying it should be seen as an environmental measure rather than a trade barrier.
"We will be putting the same price of carbon on imported goods as we are putting on domestically produced goods," Dombrovskis said. "It is not providing any advantages to domestic producers."
"Whatever price of carbon is paid in other countries is going to be deducted from CBAM, so it will show you that this is an environmental measure," he said.
"When we were designing CBAM, we were obviously very mindful of the WTO compatibility."
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
(LEAD) G-Dragon booked for alleged drug use
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use
-
Watchdog demands humanitarian aid for Russians stranded at Incheon airport
-
(LEAD) 2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry
-
S. Korean military says hard to prejudge timing of N. Korea's spy satellite launch