U.S. lawmaker submits bill calling for Pentagon report on allies' defense 'burden sharing'
By Song Sang-ho
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill requiring the Pentagon to annually submit to Congress a report on contributions that South Korea and other allies make to "common defense" efforts, his office said Tuesday.
Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) submitted to the House the Allied Burden Sharing Report Act, which calls for the report on contributions by South Korea, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, Thailand, Arab Gulf allies and all members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
If annually released, the report is expected to add pressure on U.S. allies to increase their defense spending under the name of "burden sharing," observers said.
"With multiple conflicts raging around the world, it is now more important than ever that Congress be given annual reports on how our allies are contributing to common defense efforts," Mooney was quoted as saying in a press release.
He added that he shares former President Donald Trump's concern that the "allies are not doing enough."
"We must hold them accountable to their commitments as the United States cannot afford to bear the financial burden alone," Mooney said.
Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Randy Weber (R-TX) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) have joined as cosponsors.
In 2019, then President Trump demanded a hefty rise in South Korea's share of the cost for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea. He called for a fivefold increase to US$5 billion, leading to tensions between Seoul and Washington.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
(LEAD) G-Dragon booked for alleged drug use
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
-
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use
-
Watchdog demands humanitarian aid for Russians stranded at Incheon airport
-
(LEAD) 2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry