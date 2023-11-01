S. Korea rolls out pest control program to contain lumpy skin disease
SEJONG, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Agricultural authorities launched a nationwide pest control campaign against blood-feeding insects amid growing concerns over the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle, officials said Wednesday.
The program, which will run through Nov. 10, followed the possibility that mosquitoes or other insects that were transported by air current or ships, may have been responsible for the country's first-ever outbreak of the viral infection on Oct. 20.
So far, South Korea has confirmed 70 cases of the disease, including three from the previous day. Authorities are investigating four suspected cases as well.
The government also plans to complete its vaccination program by Nov. 10, and it typically takes around three weeks for cattle to develop antibodies.
The disease, which does not affect humans, is highly infectious, causing skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
(LEAD) G-Dragon booked for alleged drug use
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
-
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use
-
Watchdog demands humanitarian aid for Russians stranded at Incheon airport
-
(LEAD) 2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry